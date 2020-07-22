comScore

AOC Rejects Ted Yoho’s Comments on ‘F*cking B*tch’ Incident, Slams His Statement as a Non-Apology: ‘He Didn’t Even Say My Name’

By Leia IdlibyJul 22nd, 2020, 1:59 pm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), along with several journalists and political pundits on Twitter, has refused to accept Rep. Ted Yoho’s (R-FL) statement on the House Floor as an apology for berating her on the steps of the Capitol — noting “he didn’t even say my name.”

Yoho reportedly confronted Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol steps Monday, calling her “disgusting” and referring to her as a “f*cking b*tch.” Yoho addressed the incident on the House Floor Wednesday but denied the name-calling claims and added that he “cannot apologize for [his] passion.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the representative’s statement, pointing out that he failed to say her name and insisted it did not qualify as an apology:

Ocasio-Cortez also took issue with Politico’s reporting on Yoho’s statement — pointing out his “remarks were not directed to me. He did not mention my name, nor did he acknowledge that I was even involved.”

She had previously responded to the confrontation and claim that Yoho called her a “f*cking b*tch” by posting a video of her dancing to Doja Cat’s hit “Boss B*tch.”:

Many others took issue with Yoho’s statement — some poking fun at his refusal to apologize for “loving my God” while others referred to it as a “non-apology.”

