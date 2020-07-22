Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), along with several journalists and political pundits on Twitter, has refused to accept Rep. Ted Yoho’s (R-FL) statement on the House Floor as an apology for berating her on the steps of the Capitol — noting “he didn’t even say my name.”

Yoho reportedly confronted Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol steps Monday, calling her “disgusting” and referring to her as a “f*cking b*tch.” Yoho addressed the incident on the House Floor Wednesday but denied the name-calling claims and added that he “cannot apologize for [his] passion.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the representative’s statement, pointing out that he failed to say her name and insisted it did not qualify as an apology:

Republican responds to calling a colleague “disgusting” & a “f—ing b*tch” w/ “I cannot apologize for my passion” and blaming others. I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept. Yoho is refusing responsibility. https://t.co/BKzJa7KUBW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020

He didn’t even say my name. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez also took issue with Politico’s reporting on Yoho’s statement — pointing out his “remarks were not directed to me. He did not mention my name, nor did he acknowledge that I was even involved.”

This is incorrect reporting, @politicony. Yoho’s remarks were not directed to me. He did not mention my name, nor did he acknowledge that I was even involved. You should take this down and correct it. https://t.co/ECfSZrZP1d — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020

She had previously responded to the confrontation and claim that Yoho called her a “f*cking b*tch” by posting a video of her dancing to Doja Cat’s hit “Boss B*tch.”:

iiiiiiiii am deceased pic.twitter.com/GW32ftkupQ — Becca Rose (@itsbecrose) July 21, 2020

Many others took issue with Yoho’s statement — some poking fun at his refusal to apologize for “loving my God” while others referred to it as a “non-apology.”

Ted Yoho walking through the halls of Congress. pic.twitter.com/RbRtxW9zPF — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) July 22, 2020

His god doesn’t believe in apologies — Tod Seelie (@todseelie) July 22, 2020

Ted Yoho issues non-apology to AOC after allegedly calling her a ‘f***ing bitch’ https://t.co/5V8RXFV0sy — The Independent (@Independent) July 22, 2020

This is not an apology to @AOC , this is a campaign speech for Ted Yoho. Not surprising, as he doesn’t really think he did anything wrong. AOC is invading his God-given space (as white man) and he is very “passionate” about his misogyny and racism. https://t.co/50Fwq2Ak9g — ©️as Ⓜ️udde 😷 (@CasMudde) July 22, 2020

If Ted Yoho worked in the private sector and called a colleague a bitch, he would be fired on the spot. But because he works in government, he gets to decide our laws. Insane. https://t.co/RV0SCMf0Rw — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) July 22, 2020

Ted Yoho’s refusal to apologize to AOC is exactly what toxic masculinity and structural patriarchy looks like in practice. He’s not cancelled. He’s just a fucking asshole. — Fred (@WaywardWinifred) July 22, 2020

Ted Yoho is the only bitch I 👀 — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) July 22, 2020

Ted Yoho’s got to goho @aoc — Bill Moseley (@choptopmoseley) July 22, 2020

Gainesville, if you believe @TedYoho should not represent us after he called AOC a “fucking bitch,” then tried to justify it by saying “I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family, and my country,” now’s the time to put pressure on the fucker to resign. https://t.co/CXitojVRsu — Lauren Groff (@legroff) July 22, 2020

Real abuser language coming out of Yoho’s mouth. — Lauren Groff (@legroff) July 22, 2020

Shorter Yoho: : “I’m deeply and sincerely sorry you’re a fn bitch” — Dow (@mark_dow) July 22, 2020

“I’m sorry if you thought you heard me say something I didn’t” lolololllll we’ve all dated some version of Ted Yoho — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 22, 2020

JFC. Yoho just gave an “if anyone was offended” bit of half-assery and Steny’s like, cool, no biggie. https://t.co/1YRJ8joIUV — Craig Newman (@craignewman) July 22, 2020

As a person who has apologized for my past mistakes, I can say that AOC is right on what an actual apology is. Rep. Yoho’s statement was not an apology, it was a cop out excuse. https://t.co/3uF7azFmni — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 22, 2020

