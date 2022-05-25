AOC Rips Lauren Boebert For ‘Acting Like a Useless Piece of Furniture When Babies are Shot With AR15s’: ‘Just Quit’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lit into her colleague Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Twitter after the controversial Colorado congresswoman tweeted, “You cannot legislate away evil” in response to the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez responded by writing, “Why even be in Congress if you don’t believe in doing your job?”

“Just quit and let someone who actually gives a damn do it instead of acting like a useless piece of furniture when babies are shot with AR15s that we let teen boys impulse buy before they can legally have a beer,” Ocasio-Cortez added, pulling no punches in going after Boebert.

Boebert’s tweet appeared to be aimed at gun reform advocates who believe that stricter gun laws would lower the incidents of mass shootings in the United States.

Boebert owns a bar called Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado where her staff carries firearms. She has repeatedly told a debunked story about a man being beaten to death outside the restaurant as the catalyst for her desire to arm herself and her staff.

In December 2021, Boebert stirred controversy with a photo of her four young sons holding large guns in front of their Christmas tree.

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

