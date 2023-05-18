‘Are You a Charitable Organization?’ Democrat Grills GOP Whistleblower Over Receiving ‘Donation’ From Ex-Trump Official

Freshman Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) questioned GOP whistleblowers before Congress on Thursday during a hearing regarding Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) probe into the so-called weaponization of the FBI.

Goldman used his time at the hearing to ask FBI special agent Garret O’Boyle and former FBI special agent Steve Friend about receiving money from former Trump official Kash Patel – who now runs his own non-profit called Fight With Kash.

“We established earlier credibility matters, certainly for witnesses who appear before us. Mr. Boyle, do you know who Kash Patel is?” Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, asked Boyle.

“I do,” Boyle answered.

“Have you received any money from Kash Patel or his organization?” Goldman asked.

“I have,” replied Boyle.

“When you previously met with the majority members and or majority staff of this committee, was Kash Patel present for that meeting?” Goldman asked.

“No,” Boyle replied.

“To your knowledge, has Kash Patel ever spoken to the committee members on your behalf?” Goldman pressed.

“Not that I know of,” Boyle replied.

“Not that you know of. Was anyone present for your previous meetings with committee members and staff on the majority that were not members of this committee or staff of this committee?” Goldman asked.

“My counsel,” Boyle replied.

“Your counsel? Anyone else?” Goldman asked.

“I don’t think so,” Boyle replied.

“Is Kash Patel helping you finance your counsel?” Goldman asked.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Boyle replied.

“Okay. And, Mr. Friend, what about you?” Goldman asked turning to the other witness. “Are you, do you know, Kash Patel as well?”

“Yes,” Friend replied.

“And did you receive any money from Kash Patel,” Goldman asked.

“Yes. He gave me a donation last November,” Friend replied.

“A donation?” Goldman asked.

“Yes,” Friend replied.

“Are you a charitable organization?” Goldman shot back.

“I was an unpaid, indefinitely suspended man trying to feed his family. And he’s reached out to me and said he wanted to give me a donation,” Friend replied.

“Did he have any… Was he present for any of your meetings with committee members or staff?” Goldman asked.

“No,” Friend replied.

Goldman continued to grill Friend about his connection to Patel and whether or not he requested documents and testimony he provided not be shared with Democrats on the committee – a common complaint the minority made against the GOP majority during the hearing.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

