Axios Publishes More Leaked Trump Schedules After White House Vows to Hunt Down Leakers

On Sunday, Axios published more of President Donald Trump‘s daily schedules.

And once again, it seems the president is spending a lot of his day in “executive time.”

Axios’ Alexi McCammond was able to obtain four new schedules. (They have been retyped for source protection and published here.)

Axios also noted that according to these obtained daily agendas, “the president spent 50% of the four days last week in non-structured ‘Executive Time.'”

Trump’s schedule does not include all of his activities, a point likewise noted by Axios in their most recent report.

However, the leaking of the schedules the first time around reportedly riled Trump so much, that the White House has launched an investigation using their IT team to find out who is behind the schedule leak.

Trump has also taken to Twitter to defend his use of time, insisting that he works “more hours than almost any past President.”

“The media was able to get my work schedule, something very easy to do, but it should have been reported as a positive, not negative,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, referring to a past Axios story. “When the term Executive Time is used, I am generally working, not relaxing. In fact, I probably work more hours than almost any past President.”

[Image via Getty Images]

