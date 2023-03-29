Josselyn Berry, press secretary for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (D), joked about the use of violence against her political opponents just hours after 6 died in mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville on Monday, posting a GIF of an armed woman with the caption “us when we see transphobes” later that night.

Police had originally identified the shooter — who attended the school as a child — as transgender, but CNN has since reported that their “gender identity is unclear.” Police have not yet confirmed a motive for the murders, which included three 9-year-old students.

Berry did not publicly acknowledge the shooting or victims, instead tweeting that evening that “If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you’re not progressive. Period. End of story. It’s not hard to understand but you’re [sic] bigotry masquerading as feminism absolutely is.”

When another user replied by observing that she was “Not sure these transphobic-from-the-left posers know who they’re messing with,” Berry replied with the following:

Berry’s tweet was roundly condemned by a number of prominent figures on both sides of the political aisle.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) called the tweet “horrific,” while conservative commentator Matt Walsh declared that Hobbs must “fire her [Berry] immediately.”

“No other answer will be acceptable,” added Walsh. In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement, progressive firebrand Keith Olbermann concurred with Walsh’s assessment.

“This, from AZ Gov @katiehobbs’ spokesperson Josselyn Berry hours after the Nashville school shooting, is abhorrent and indefensible. And to go 36 hours [after the tweet] without comment?” remarked Olbermann.

“Barring the most improbable of explanations, she must apologize – and resign,” he continued before calling the tweet “fodder” for Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “It is grotesque and tone deaf.”

The backlash compelled Berry to protect her tweets, but not to apologize, much less resign from her position. Berry did not delete the tweet, though it was eventually taken down by Twitter for violating the site’s rules.

