Bannon Rips ‘Epic Failure’ John Durham For Lack of Prosecutorial Wins in Trump-Russia Probe

Former Trump White House adviser turned influential far-right podcast host, Steve Bannon, tore into Trump-era Special Counsel John Durham on Tuesday and called his lack of prosecutorial wins an “epic failure.”

Speaking with Mike Davis, a former law clerk to current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Bannon said, “People come to me all the time, ‘Steve, why don’t you spend more time on Durham?’”

“Durham had… correct me if I’m wrong, brother, but that’s the epic failure of Durham that shows you, when you say the courts, there’s got to be some kind of driver prosecuting, there’s got to be a prosecutorial attitude in the courts,” Bannon continued.

“The court doesn’t say, ‘I’m going to sit there and just like Gods, deem this to be true,’ you have to bring cases before them. Isn’t this the epic failure? Am I missing it? I’m not a lawyer. But isn’t this epic failure of Durham?” Bannon asked Davis.

Bannon was referring to Durham losing the two criminal cases he took to trial as a part of his four-year probe into the origins of the FBI Trump-Russia investigation.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, on the other hand, “secured convictions and guilty pleas against six Trump associates over the course of his investigation,” noted Axios on Tuesday.

Grace Chong, the CFO of Bannon’s War Room podcast, tweeted the clip on Tuesday, adding, “Respect for Steve Bannon not fundraising off of Durham. He never spoke about it even though he was slammed with personal legal fees. Talk about SIGNAL NOT NOISE.”

