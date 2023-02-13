Bannon Rips Into GOP Mega-Donors, Denounces Them as ‘1,000% Anti-Trump’ Oligarchs

Former Trump adviser, Steve Bannon, tore into the Republican Party’s mega-donors on his War Room podcast Monday calling for taxing the “oligarchs,” who he claims are now “1,000% anti-Trump.”

“Remember, money has no courage. It doesn’t. Money has no courage. Zero. I’ve seen it up close and personal for years. These wealthy guys will just do what they got to do to continue to be wealthy. To get more powerful. And to just go with the flow,” Bannon argued.

“They’re never going to stand up. Right? As soon as Trump’s hot they are going to back Trump as soon as Trump’s not hot, boome, gone. Right? And right now they are absolutely 1,000% anti-Trump,” he continued, adding:

Just understand that, anti-Trump, from the Kochs all the way across the board, the Singer to Ken Griffin, the whole, you know, the whole deal. The whole deal. So this is why people go, you can’t talk about tax increases until you get this thing to a surplus, until you get the Federal Reserve to stop printing money and destroying you and your financial well-being and your family, your children and your grandchildren. You think I have any problem whatsoever taxing the oligarchs? No, I do not. If they’re going to be the ones who back into supporting all this woke madness and benefiting from all this fiscal domination and deficit spending and benefiting from the Federal Reserve. No, I don’t have, and you’re taking the brunt of it. You think I have? You think I’m gonna go Grover Norquist? No, I am certainly not.

“And I’m not talking about rich people and I’m not talking about wealthy people. And I talk about the upper middle class. No, I’m talking about the oligarchs. And there’s plenty of them,” Bannon concluded.

Earlier in the month the network of conservative activists backed by billionaire Charles Koch signaled it would oppose former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

“The best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter,” wrote Emily Seidel, chief executive of Americans for Prosperity, in a memo following a gathering of GOP activists and donors in Palm Springs.

