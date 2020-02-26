Former President Barack Obama has called on TV stations to stop running a pro-Trump PAC’s commercial against former Vice President Joe Biden, which takes Obama’s words out of context in a way to harm the Biden campaign.

According to the Washington Post, the Committee to Defend the President has “circulated an ad that falsely suggests that words Obama spoke in the narration of his own book were meant to describe Biden.”

“In an attempt to sway black voters in the state, the ad begins with a narrator saying ‘Joe Biden promised to help our community. It was a lie. Here’s President Obama,'” the Washington Post reported. “The ad then runs audio of a tape of Obama reading from an unrelated passage from his 1995 book, ‘Dreams from My Father,’ about a conversation he had with a barber in Chicago when he was a community organizer.”

In a statement, Obama Communications Director Katie Hill called on television stations to take the commercial down and “stop playing into the hands of bad actors.”

“This despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it’s clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers,” Hill declared. “In the interest of truth in advertising, we are calling on TV stations to take this ad down and stop playing into the hands of bad actors who seek to sow division and confusion among the electorate.”

The Biden campaign also condemned the ad, which can be viewed here, with campaign spokesman Andrew Bates saying, “Donald Trump and his allies are absolutely terrified that Joe Biden will defeat him in November.”

“Trump even got himself impeached by trying to force another country to lie about the vice president,” Bates continued, adding, “This latest intervention in the Democratic primary is one of the most desperate yet, a despicable torrent of misinformation by the president’s lackeys.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]