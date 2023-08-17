Barr Says Trump’s Own Lawyers Told Him Post-Election Scheming Would Land Him in Legal Peril: ‘No One Should Be Surprised’

While former President Donald Trump spoke to Fox Business Network’s Larry Kudlow Thursday, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Neil Cavuto on Fox News, “No one should be surprised” that Trump has become completely wrapped up in the legal system due to his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“I resigned on December 14 because I thought that at that point the state votes were certified and that was the end of the legal process,” Barr said, adding:

And I also didn’t like the way he was spouting the Big Lie. I thought that was irresponsible. But he took it much further than even I expected, or anyone expected. And during this time, he was being told by lawyers in the White House that if he kept on doing this, he would spend the rest of his life tangling with the criminal justice process. And that’s exactly what’s happened. He shouldn’t be surprised and no one else should be surprised.

“Well, the fact he didn’t drop things could lead to some to believe, and his people who defend him say, that he genuinely did feel that he was robbed and this was the good fight and the proper fight,” Cavuto said.

Barr responded, “Well, even if he did — and I’m dubious about that — but even if he did, that doesn’t mean you can use illegal meaning to rectify it. If you think the bank is unfairly keeping your money, there are many things you can do to get it back; You can’t go and rob the bank.”

Earlier in the interview, Barr said he thought both federal cases against Trump were legitimate.

At the end of the day, at the core of this thing, he engaged — in the case of the documents — in outrageous behavior where anyone would be prosecuted. I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it. He’s not being prosecuted for having the documents. He’s being prosecuted for obstruction. Two egregious instances are alleged. So, I think that’s a very simple case and that should be tried. If the judge is anywhere competent, that could be concluded before the summer. And the other case, after the election, he, in my opinion, did cross the line. It wasn’t just rough and tumble politics. He crossed the line.

In a Truth Social post earlier Thursday, Trump claimed that he “canned” Barr “and felt really good about it.”

“Now he goes all over the place, especially Fox, pretending he’s a tough guy!” Trump posted.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com