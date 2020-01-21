Bernie Sanders cited a testimonial from his wife when asked about Hillary Clinton’s comments that “nobody” likes him.

“On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one,” Sanders told NBC reporter Geoff Bennett when asked about Clinton’s attack.

“Look, right now, today I am dealing with impeachment,” Sanders said. “Secretary Clinton is entitled to her point of view. My job right now is focusing on the impeachment trial. My job today is to put together a team that can defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the United States of America.”

When Bennett followed up by asking why Clinton was still talking about 2016, Sanders replied: “That’s a good question. Ask her.”

Clinton brutally attacked her former 2016 primary rival in a new Hulu docuseries, Hillary.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” she said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She stood by those comments in an interview with THR, and even said she would not yet commit to endorsing or campaigning for Sanders if he won the primary.

