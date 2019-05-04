During a campaign stop in Iowa on Saturday, Sen. Bernie Sanders told rally-goers that he would support a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt.

“We had an attorney general of the United States who refused to come to a hearing that the House Judiciary Committee called,” Sanders said, referring to Barr’s decision not to appear in front of the committee on Thursday to discuss the Mueller report.

He added: “If I were a member of the House, I would vote to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt.”

Justifying his decision, Sanders continued on: “He was asked to testify, he refused to testify, he refused to provide the information that the House wanted, and that is unacceptable.”

On Friday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent a letter to the Department of Justice giving Barr one last chance to comply with the underlying subpoena demanding Barr provide Mueller’s full unredacted report by May 1.

“The committee is prepared to make every realistic effort to reach an accommodation with the department,” Nadler wrote, according to Politico. “But if the department persists in its baseless refusal to comply with a validly issued subpoena, the committee will move to contempt proceedings and seek further legal recourse.”

The deadline Nadler set in the letter is 9 am on Monday morning.

The White House has said Nadler’s ultimatum makes Democrats look “ridiculous and silly.”

