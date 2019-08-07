Former Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke responded to President Donald Trump’s attack against him on Wednesday morning.

Trump is expected to travel to El Paso today in the aftermath of the shooting over the weekend that left 22 people dead and others injured at a local Walmart. The president gave an address earlier this week calling for unity in the face of mass shootings, but last night, he mocked O’Rourke on multiple fronts while telling him to “be quiet” about the shooting in the congressional district he used to represent.

Trump’s attack came after O’Rourke repeatedly and emphatically called the president a “racist” after the shooting, apparently carried out by a racist gunman targeting Hispanics. O’Rourke accused Trump of encouraging the racist, anti-immigration views the El Paso shooter. Like El Paso’s current congresswoman, Rep. Veronica Escobar, O’Rourke told Trump to steer clear of the Texas city.

“22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism,” O’Rourke wrote on Twitter in response to Trump. “El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I.”

