Bette Midler Tweets Then Deletes Gratitude for Neighbor Who ‘Beat the Sh*t’ Out of Rand Paul

Singer and actress Bette Midler tweeted and later deleted praise for the Kentucky neighbor who attacked GOP Sen. Rand Paul in 2017, an assault so vicious it left Paul with broken bones and resulted in part of his lung being removed.

Attacker Rene Boucher still claims he had no political motive for brutally attacking the Republican Senator, but Midler did when offering her gratitude, and suggesting everyone be grateful, that Boucher “beat the shit” out of Paul.

“I DO NOT promote violence,” began the now-deleted Tweet, “but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops. Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the shit out of Rand Paul.”

Although the tweet was deleted, the actress tweeted no correction, apology, or explanation. Some of the positive replies to her tweet are still there, however.

Midler has had to delete tweets from her extremely political Twitter timeline before, including a crack last year about someone stabbing President Trump. In both cases, Midler faced little to no criticism or pushback from the media.

Still, she doesn’t always delete such tweets. In fact, not even all the tweets about Rand Paul’s neighbor, it seems.

Where’s Rand Paul’s neighbor when we need him? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 9, 2018

At least, not yet.

