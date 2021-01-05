Both Democratic candidates are slightly favored to win Georgia’s twin runoff races on Tuesday, according Sports Betting Dime’s live odds.

The fate of the Senate during President-elect Joe Biden’s first two years in office is dependent on the election results, as both Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock would have to win to secure a 50-50 split — giving Democrats control with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the potential tiebreaking vote.

Warnock is currently a solid favorite in his race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), according to Sports Betting Dime, with -185 odds compared to her +140. Ossoff, meanwhile, is a much more slender favorite in his duel with incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA). Ossoff checks in at -130, while Perdue is a slight +100 underdog.

Georgia is also a typically red state, historically electing Republican candidates to office, with Biden being the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 28 years.

Because of the state’s history, and the expectation that victors will be decided on narrow margins, pushback from the president and his supporters will likely occur if either Democrat wins the election.

President Donald Trump is still contesting Georgia’s presidential election results, even calling the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to push baseless claims and attempt to steal the election.

Despite Trump’s baseless claims of fraud, more than 3 million Georgians have already voted in the upcoming election, marking a runoff record, while five million votes were cast in the state’s November election.

