‘Beyond The Pale’: Jake Tapper Slams Trump Statement Comparing New Indictment to ‘Nazi Germany’

CNN’s Jake Tapper called a Trump team statement comparing news of Tuesday’s newly-issued indictment to Nazi Germany, “beyond the pale in terms of offensiveness.”

Caitlin Collins reported, “They’re saying it’s persecution and that it is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s and the former Soviet Union. Just giving you a kind of window into the argument they’re going to be making tying this all back to the campaign.”

“Obviously comparing this to Nazi Germany is beyond the pale in terms of offensiveness and ignorance. Can you give us, I’d like to know exactly what the person said. First of all, who is the one…?” Tapper asked.

“This is coming from a Trump spokesperson. It’s a lengthy statement,” Collins answered.

“Just read us the Nazi Germany part” Tapper said. Collins continued:

It says, “The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the Soviet Union, and other authoritarian regimes. President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.’ That part is also interesting because you notice if you look at his statements lately, he has been talking about the advice that he is getting from attorneys. I’ve talked to people, that could be an argument that they’re making, that he was simply getting advice. I mean, you’ve heard Mike Pence say that, that getting bad advice from attorneys is not criminal from attorneys because there were all of these attorneys inside the oval office, the John Eastmans, those that were saying he could get Pence to…determine the outcome of the election. That could be a defense.

Former President Donald Trump was charged Tuesday evening with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction by a grand jury investigating his role in 2020 election interference leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. It’s the second federal indictment brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump posted the campaign statement to Truth Social:

This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which Donald Trump is is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins. But why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke our from the halls or Congress? The answer is, election interference! The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes. President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys. These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before. Three years ago we had strong borders, energy independence, no inflation, and a great economy. Today, we are a nation in decline. President Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!

Watch the clip above via CNN.

