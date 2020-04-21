Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign is running a new attack ad to bash President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

The ad begins by saying the president “failed to act. So now, Trump and his allies are launching negative attacks against Joe Biden to hide the truth.” The video goes on to assert that Biden warned the country of the incoming pandemic months ago while Trump was being soft on China and praising their efforts to stop it.

“Trump rolled over for the Chinese, he took their word for it,” the ad said. It goes on to inter-splice footage of Trump’s positive comments for the Chinese government, along with a caption that “Trump praised the Chinese 15 times in January and February as the coronavirus spread across the world.”

The ad continues by mocking Trump’s travel restrictions from China as “not exactly airtight,” plus it says “Donald Trump left this country unprepared and unprotected for the worst public health and economic crisis in our lifetime, and now we’re paying the price.”

The ad was released over the weekend, and the Biden campaign has said that it will air in battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida.

