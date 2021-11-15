Ahead of signing it into law on Monday, President Joe Biden celebrated the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in part by taking a shot at China, just hours ahead of his virtual summit with that country’s president, Xi Jinping.

In remarks on the South Lawn of the White House, Biden said:

Throughout our history, we’ve emerged from crises by investing in ourselves. During and after the Civil War, we built the Transcontinental Railroad, uniting East and West and uniting America. During the Cold War, we built the interstate highway system. Transforming how America lived their lives. And now we’re emerging from Covid-19 pandemic and we’ll building an economy for the 21st century. When I met with president of China, whom I’m going to be speaking with tonight, several years ago, he asked me, we were in China, he asked me, could I define America. And I said absolutely. It’s the God’s truth. I said absolutely. I can define it in one word: Possibilities. Possibilities. There is no limit to what our people think we can do. And there is no limit to what our nation can do. And there is no one thing that I know more than this. It’s never, ever been a good bet to bet against the American people. Never, never, never.

The House of Representatives passed the infrastructure bill on Nov. 5, while the Senate did so in August. Former President Donald Trump has gone after the Senate and House Republicans that voted for the bill.

