President Joe Biden roasted Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) over her opposition to a major energy project being built in her district, which he claimed she is now “welcoming.”

Biden made the remarks while hyping his administration’s investment in energy and infrastructure while giving a speech in Belen, New Mexico.

Behind a backdrop that said “Bidenomics,” the president boasted of his commitment to “broader clean energy manufacturing.”

“It’s going to happen in big cities and rural communities as well. Like in Colorado, CS Wind broke ground on what will be the world’s largest wind tower manufacturing plant,” Biden said, adding:

And coincidentally, CS Wind is in Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, you know that very quiet Republican lady, it’s in her district. Who, along with every other Republican, voted against this bill and is making all this possible. And she railed against this passage. But that’s okay. She’s welcoming it now. And when I ran for office, I promised myself, as I promised to be president of all Americans, whether you live in a blue state or a red state, I’m going to keep my promise.

Biden also took aim at Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). Biden quipped there is this “senator from the state of Alabama who used to be a pretty good football coach.”

“He had railed against this legislation and then I noticed he had a big announcement: ‘Alabama is going to get $200 million,’” Biden said doing a mock voice. “And I thought, wait a minute, didn’t you rail against this for a long, long time?”

