Biden Tells Gathering of Mayors ‘Defund the Police’ Not the Answer: ‘They Need More Funding’

President Joe Biden was enthusiastically applauded by a bipartisan gathering of city mayors at the White House this weekend when he said that, on matters of public safety, “the answer is not to defund the police.”

“They need more funding,” Biden said in the East Room when speaking to a group from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

AS he was discussing funding from the federal government, Biden singled out a pair of mayors on the subject of public safety, starting with Mayor Indya Kincannon of Knoxville, Tennessee.

“You gave premium pay to police officers and firefighters to keep them on the job. That was a big deal!” he said.

He then pointed out that with money from the American Rescue Plan, Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona “bought five new ambulances, hired behavioral health clinicians to help the fire department on crisis calls.”

“And by the way,” Biden said. “You know, when a cop turns up in a domestic violence case or someone’s standing on the edge of a bridge, they don’t need a cop. They need a psychologist with them.”

No applause could be heard for that line, and Biden added, “no I’m serious. We’re beginning to understand this all again.”

The president did get big applause for his next point, though, on defunding.

“When it comes to public safety, we know the answer is not to defund the police. Not to defund the police,” he said.

As the applause died down, Biden added, “It’s to retrain some police. It’s to make sure there’s accountability. It’s to make sure we know exactly what’s happening. But it’s not to defund the police.”

“They need more funding and they need ancillary help as well,” said Biden.

The Democrats have taken a good deal of heat over the last few years over the “defund the police” idea that was championed by many Democrats but has been a flop with voters.

In a new interview, former Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi said the failure of New York Democrats to address the crime issue cost the party the House in November.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com