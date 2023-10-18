Biden Warns Israelis Not to Be ‘Consumed’ By Rage: After 9/11 ‘We Were Enraged’ and ‘Made Mistakes’

President Joe Biden urged Israelis at a speech in Tel Aviv to not be “consumed” by “rage” in response to the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, and to avoid the mistakes made by the United States in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Biden traveled to Israel 10 days after Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza and killed some 1,400 Israelis, most of them civilians. Israel declared war on Hamas and began a bombing campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 3,000 people so far.

In a speech expressing full-throated support for Israel, Biden nonetheless warned against letting policy be driven by anger over the initial attack.

“Justice must be done,” he said. “I caution this while you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged in the US. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”

Biden voted to authorize then-President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, and spoke in support of the invasion as late as 2004. By 2005, Biden admitted his vote was a “mistake.”

In his speech in Tel Aviv, Biden also called on Israel to allow for the delivery of “life-saving humanitarian assistance” to Palestinians in Gaza.

“The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas,” Biden said. “Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.”

In an appearance before his speech with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden backed Israel’s assessment that the strike on a hospital in Gaza said to have killed hundreds of people was the result of a misfired rocket by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terrorist group in Gaza.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” he said, adding his assessment was based on “data I was shown by my Defense Department.”

The Gaza health ministry, which is overseen by Hamas, initially said the strike was launched by Israel.

