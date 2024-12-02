‘What Changed?!’ Reporters Shout Questions at Biden About Hunter Pardon as He Departs for Africa — And Again as He Lands

Reporters shouted questions at President Joe Biden on Monday as he departed for Luanda, Angola about his decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden — and then again when he landed at an interim stop in Cape Verde.

The president ignored the press inquiries both times, according to video captured by C-SPAN.

Biden made a surprise announcement Sunday evening that he was pardoning his son, criticizing the “weaponization” of the justice system that he described as having “selectively, and unfairly” investigated and prosecuted his son. Hunter Biden had been convicted of federal gun charges and tax evasion charges, and was facing sentencing on December 12 and 16 respectively.

The pardon covers both sets of charges as well as any other crimes “which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2024″ — an effort to insulate Hunter Biden from further investigations initiated by President-elect Donald Trump’s appointees to the Department of Justice or FBI.

Biden’s decision to pardon his son despite repeated past proclamations he would do no such thing drew criticism, not just from Trump and other Republicans but also from the president’s supporters.

C-SPAN Communications Director Howard Mortman posted a short clip of Biden boarding Air Force One earlier Monday morning as he headed to Angola’s capital city, which he later tweeted was the first visit ever to Angola by a sitting U.S. president and first visit by a U.S. president to Africa since 2015.

"Mr. President, what changed?" — Questions about Hunter Biden pardon as Pres. Biden departs for Africa pic.twitter.com/YB0Twi9HNe — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 2, 2024

In the clip, reporters can be heard shouting at Biden, “Mr. President, what changed your mind on the pardon?” and “Mr. President, what changed?” The president does not react and boards the plane.

Mortman posted another clip of Biden landing at the Amílcar Cabral International Airport in Sal, Cape Verde (mistakenly originally identifying the stop as Luanda), in which reporters once again shouted questions at the president to no avail.

Sorry … not Angola yet … this is Amilcar Cabral International Airport near Espargos, Cape Verde … with Prime Minister of Cape Verde Ulisses Correia e Silva and Jose Luis Livramento, Cabo Verde Ambassador to the US (h/t @AHaschi for the details)https://t.co/BAALCgfy4d — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 2, 2024

“Mr. President! Mr. President, why did you decide to pardon your son?” a reporter called out as Biden walked to a waiting car.

Watch the clips above via C-SPAN.