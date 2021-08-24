Biden’s Approval Rating Drops to 41%, Disapproval Up to a Whopping 55% Amid Kabul Crisis: USA Today Poll

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released on Tuesday contains some shockingly bad approval numbers for President Joe Biden.

The poll was taken Thursday through Monday, right after the fall of Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul to the Taliban, prompting Americans and Afghans to scramble to the airport currently under U.S. control. Biden had set a full withdrawal date of August 31 and on Tuesday addressed the nation to say that is still the plan, and that 70,000 people have already been evacuated.

Just 41% of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing, according to the poll. Meanwhile, 55% disapprove. The president’s handling of Afghanistan was the driving force behind the numbers. “Today, President Biden’s overall approval has taken a turn for the worse due to his awful job performance rating on Afghanistan,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center.

Even though 53% of Americans agreed with his decision to withdraw compared to 38% who did not, 62% disapproved of the withdrawal’s execution. Sixty-percent say the war in Afghanistan wasn’t worth it.

Of the four presidents who have overseen the war, George W. Bush netted the most blame, with 62% putting the bulk of the responsibility on the president who first waged it in 2001 with overwhelming support from Congress.

Seventy-three percent of Americans believe Afghanistan will revert to being a launching pad for terrorists seeking to attack the U.S., just as Al Qaeda did while being given safe harbor by the Taliban.

One encouraging item from the poll shows that 84% of Americans say that Afghan translators who worked with the U.S. should be given refugee visas to come to the U.S. along with their immediate families.

