Attorney General Bill Barr said Monday that Democrats are trying to stir up a “public spectacle” with Robert Mueller‘s testimony next week.

Mueller agreed to testify pursuant to subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary and Intel Committees last month.

Barr said back in April that he had no objection to Mueller testifying. This afternoon Barr said he was “disappointed” to see Mueller getting subpoenaed and continued:

“I was disappointed to see him subpoenaed because I don’t think that serves any purpose, dragging Bob Mueller up if in fact he is going to stick to the report. It seems to me the only reason for doing that is to create some kind of public spectacle, and if Bob decides he doesn’t want to be subject to that, then the Department of Justice would certainly back him.”

Mueller is set to testify next week on July 17th

