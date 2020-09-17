The latest cover of Bloomberg Businessweek features an illustration of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a ‘Make America Great Again hat’.

The September 21, 2020 issue of Mike Bloomberg’s Bloomberg Businessweek shows Zuckerberg MAD Magazine-style in President Donald Trump’s iconic red hat, grinning, along with the caption, “What, Me Partisan? How a 100% totally super-neutral social platform friended Trump.”

NEW COVER: Facebook needs Trump even more than Trump needs Facebook. Employees fear Mark Zuckerberg’s commitment to free speech is more about protecting Trump than the company’s ideals https://t.co/SvuZ1KcZVU pic.twitter.com/OlusCwmwhB — Businessweek (@BW) September 17, 2020

Bloomberg‘s cover article, titled, “Facebook Needs Trump Even More Than Trump Needs Facebook,” documents Facebook employees alleged concerns over “Facebook’s proximity to the Right” and Zuckerberg’s relationship with the president — who he secretly met for dinner at the White House last year.

“Employees fear Zuckerberg’s commitment to free speech is more about protecting the president than the company’s ideals,” the article by Sarah Frier and Kurt Wagner declared. “Zuckerberg isn’t easily influenced by politics. But what he does care about—more than anything else perhaps—is Facebook’s ubiquity and its potential for growth.”

“The result, critics say, has been an alliance of convenience between the world’s largest social network and the White House, in which Facebook looks the other way while Trump spreads misinformation about voting that could delegitimize the winner or even swing the election,” they wrote.

