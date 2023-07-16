‘BLOWOUT’: Trump Gloats Over Beating ‘DeSanctimonious’ and ‘Sloppy Chris Christie’ Getting ‘Big Fat ZERO’ in TPUSA Straw Poll

At the Turning Point Action conference at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, ex-president Donald Trump won the straw poll, beating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the other 2024 GOP candidates by a wide margin and bragging about the obviously expected result in a Truth Social post.

Charlie Kirk announced the results from the stage Sunday afternoon, highlighting the fact that Vivek Ramaswamy took second, rather than DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, or one of the other more prominent candidates.

Trump gloated in a Truth Social post about the result that was never in doubt at the mostly MAGA conference where candidates like Asa Hutchinson were roundly booed.

“Just heard that I (WE!) won the big Turning Point Straw Poll in a BLOWOUT, getting 85.7% of the Vote,” wrote Trump. “Ron DeSantimonious came in a solid 3rd with 4.3%, Vivek got 2%, and Sloppy Chris Christie, as usual, got a big, fat, ZERO!”

The numbers don’t appear to be correct, with Kirk saying on the stage that Ramaswamy came in second in the presidential preference poll and third in the vice presidential preference.

DeSantis did not speak at the TPUSA event. Chris Christie did, getting into a fight with Tucker Carlson over U.S. support for Ukraine.

