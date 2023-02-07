Boebert Gives Political Sermon Suggesting God Used Her to Stand Up to Demons Including ‘A Speaker of the House’

Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) jested while addressing a conference at a Dallas church over the weekend that God compelled her to stand up against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to become House speaker – suggesting along the way that he is a “demon.”

“Ladies, I know you are on fire for God. I know that you are energized. I felt the presence, the atmosphere in this room,” Boebert says in a clip shared online by the account PatriotTakes, affiliated with a left-leaning PAC.

“God is using you in mighty ways. Maybe. He’ll have you ball up your fists. And stand in front of some demons. Maybe a speaker of the House,” Boebert continued with a smile. Boebert was one of the GOP rebels who opposed McCarthy’s election as House speaker and forced over a dozen votes for speakers in early January.

Lauren Boebert listed Speaker Kevin McCarthy along with demons, and implied God used her to stand up to him. Boebert went on to talk about her role in negotiating concessions from Kevin McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/xVj6f8XYt9 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 6, 2023

After a long applause, she added a kind of disclaimer. “See now I also stood up against Nancy Pelosi? So nobody knows what I really meant there? For the record, when they try to put this in print. But I do want to share a little bit about that. And I’ve already gone over when I said I was going to,” Boebert concluded.

Boebert, a star of the MAGA-wing of the House GOP, addressed the SALT Conference at Storehouse Dallas. The conference bills itself as offering “spiritual and leadership training to equip an army of women to awaken culture with the truth and love of Jesus.”

Boebert’s speech also included controversial remarks, which critics labeled as praying for the demise of President Joe Biden.

Boebert told the crowd she prays that Biden’s “days be few and another take his office” in a kind of religious sermon infused with political attacks.

“God said that he was the provider. I know that Jesus said that he, that we would be blessed. But I just don’t know about this month,” Boebert said, adding:

And Jesus is right there at the table with you. Saying, what kind of conversation is this? Why are you talking like this? And why are you sad? Jesus, don’t you know we’re out of money? Covid’s hit. They shut everything down. Joe Biden’s president.

“We don’t know what to do, Lord. That’s all right,” Boebert continued, “We pray for our presidents.”

“You know, it says, ‘Let his days be few and another take his office.’ That’s why I filed the articles of impeachment for Joe Biden. Unfortunately, he does have a really great insurance policy named Kamala Harris,” Boebert concluded.

PatriotTakes noted that Boebert quoted Psalm 109:8, which they argue is “clearly about praying for the death of an enemy in office.”

“Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow,” adds the Psalm. Notably, however, Boebert did discuss removing Biden from office using impeachment. Boebert made similar comments in June 2022, which at the time also raised many eyebrows. The congresswoman’s rhetoric has repeatedly stirred controversy and grabbed national headlines, which likely led to her closer-than-expected reelection victory — being sent back to Congress by just over 500 votes last November.

Watch the full clip above

