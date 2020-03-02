Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropped out of the 2020 race on Monday, just one day before Super Tuesday.

The New York Times reported that Klobuchar will be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

BREAKING: @amyklobuchar is dropping out of the presidential race, will fly to Dallas tonight to join Biden and endorse — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) March 2, 2020

Klobuchar is dropping out before her home state of Minnesota votes on Tuesday, along with a slate of other states that will award a large share of the available delegates. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race on Sunday night.

This story is breaking.

