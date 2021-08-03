New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that proof of vaccination will be required to eat inside at restaurants, work out at gyms, and attend performances.

The program — which requires one dose of the vaccine — will be launched on August 16, and enforcement will begin on September 13, the week after Labor Day, de Blasio announced.

“For so many people, this is going to be the lifesaving act,” de Blasio said, calling the program “the key to protecting people” by boosting vaccination rates.

“If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated,” he said. “It’s time.”

The city will roll out a “Key to NYC Pass” that will provide proof of vaccination for workers and customers at restaurants, gyms and venues.

De Blasio declined to impose an indoor mask mandate on Monday as coronavirus cases tick upwards in the city, instead urging New Yorkers to wear masks indoors. He has taken an aggressive approach to encouraging vaccines, announcing a $100 incentive for inoculation last week.

The vaccination rate in New York City is currently at 66%. It will be the first city in the United States to roll out a vaccine requirement for certain activities.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com