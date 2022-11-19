HE’S BA-AACK: Trump’s Twitter Account Active for First Time Since January 2021, Reinstated Just Minutes After Musk Announced ‘The People Have Spoken’

Elon Musk‘s poll on whether or not to restore Donald Trump‘s access to Twitter ended at 7:47 on Saturday, with YES leading NO by a margin of 51.8% to 48.2%. Shortly after it ended, Musk tweeted that yes, Trump’s account will be reinstated.

Although the margin began to narrow late on Saturday, Trump in the final hour encouraged his Truth Social followers to go vote in the poll, and it closed in his favor.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Twitter owner Musk tweeted. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Just around 20 minutes after the tweet, Trump’s account was restored and available for the first time since it was banned on January 8, 2021, just two says after the attack on the Capitol building.

The possible reinstatement of Trump’s account was one of the number one concerns about Musk’s Twitter takeover, and not just among those in the media or politics but among advertisers too.

The problems dogging Musk’s Twitter may be multiplied just on the news of the reinstatement.

Trump said on Saturday that he doesn’t see any reason to return to Twitter because his Truth Social app is “better.”

“Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong. And I’ll be staying there,” he said.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com