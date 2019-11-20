Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell deleted a Twitter post which was widely mocked, Wednesday, where Bozell claimed “America elected Donald Trump president to get rid of people like” Gordon Sondland, who was appointed by President Donald Trump.

“Listen to Sondland and you’ll understand why America elected Donald Trump president to get rid of people like Sondland,” declared Bozell, before deleting the post.

Several Twitter users pointed out to Bozell that President Trump had personally appointed Sondland as Ambassador to the European Union after Sondland reportedly donated $1 million to the president’s inauguration.

Trump will clean Washington of criminal Trump scum!!!!! — Eli Valley (@elivalley) November 20, 2019

He sold him a government job for a million dollars you ridiculous clown — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 20, 2019

Sondland purchased his ambassadorship with a million dollar donation to Trump’s inauguration committee. He’s as clear cut an example of a Swampy Trump political appointee as it gets. This is not a “draining the swamp” story. https://t.co/n9xyVAvmpL — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 20, 2019

Trump appointed Sondland ambassador to the EU after Sondland donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration through 4 companies he controls. Sondland had no prior diplomatic experience https://t.co/HdvPDEgi8z — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) November 20, 2019

Wow. Trump was elected to get rid of people who donate millions to his campaign whom he then appoints Ambassador? https://t.co/bXHxsD1wKq — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) November 20, 2019

Pouring one out for the dumbest tweet of 2019. RIP pic.twitter.com/l4WFlys2LC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 20, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]