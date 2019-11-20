comScore

Brent Bozell Deletes Widely Mocked Tweet Claiming ‘America Elected Trump’ to Fire… Trump-Appointee Sondland?

By Charlie NashNov 20th, 2019, 11:41 am

Olivier Douliery /AFP/Getty Images

Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell deleted a Twitter post which was widely mocked, Wednesday, where Bozell claimed “America elected Donald Trump president to get rid of people like” Gordon Sondland, who was appointed by President Donald Trump.

“Listen to Sondland and you’ll understand why America elected Donald Trump president to get rid of people like Sondland,” declared Bozell, before deleting the post.

Several Twitter users pointed out to Bozell that President Trump had personally appointed Sondland as Ambassador to the European Union after Sondland reportedly donated $1 million to the president’s inauguration.

