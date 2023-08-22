Bret Baier Points Out Ramaswamy Straight Up Denied Saying Exactly What He Said: ‘He’s Very Smooth’

Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum discussed the 2024 GOP presidential primary field on Tuesday, a day before they are set to moderate the first debate in the race in Milwaukee.

After discussing some of the other candidates, MacCallum turned to Vivek Ramaswamy, who she said, “Has had a lot of response to some of the things that he has been saying on the campaign trail lately.”

MacCallum then introduced a clip from her interview earlier in the day with the tech entrepreneur. “Even now, we have a government that lies about the origin of Covid-19, about the veracity of that Hunter Biden laptop, about government technology, censorship, increasingly about even how our money is being spent in Ukraine. And one of the things that I’m going to do as the next president of the United States is restore truth in government,” Ramaswamy said.

“So first-time candidate, political outsider, and now he has climbed in the polls a bit and he’s taken a lot of incoming,” she added before turning to Baier for his take.

“Yeah. And his message and he’s come back to it again and again is that we can handle the truth. The government should be more truthful for us, with us,” Baier said as he then recalled MacCallum pressing Ramaswamy on controversial comments he made regarding 9/11.

“I think in some of these interviews he got caught up and the 9/11 detour, he explained it today. But, you know, he said that wasn’t the quote that he said. And then you played the quote from Atlantic. I think that he’s very smooth. We’ll see how that translates on stage and interacting with other candidates who may be trying to go after him as he climbs in the polls,” Baier added.

MacCallum had played Ramaswamy the audio of him suggesting federal agents may have been on the planes that hit the Twin Towers, spinning a conspiracy similar to the one surrounding Jan. 6th – the roundly debunked idea that the U.S. government was actually behind the attacks.

“ I think that the comments about federal agents on planes, you know, really sort of sent people sort of wondering what you were talking about,” MacCallum told Ramaswamy.

“As you probably have experienced with Left-wing media, as well. The Atlantic’s purposefully, really scripted out something that was taken in a very different context,” he explained of the clip which represented his full remarks.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com