BRUTAL: Trump Rally Crowd Boos Lindsey Graham To His Face When Trump Points Him Out – Then Laughs As Trump Roasts Him

Trump spoke Saturday in Pickens, South Carolina as part of his 2024 GOP presidential primary campaign, hitting most of his standard rally fare, mixing in some current events such as this weeks major Supreme Court decisions.

The ex-president also brought up the current president’s recent double gaffe referring to Ukraine as Iraq.

Trump namechecked President Xi Jinping of China and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as examples of world leaders who are at “the top of their game,” saying that “we have somebody that’s not at all.

“Stating twice this week, as an example, that Russia is losing the war to Iraq. Twice,” said Trump.

“Now, you know, you can make mistakes on occasion,” said Trump. He then pointed into the crowd and said, “Even Lindsey down here, Senator Lindsey Graham, we love Senator Graham.”

The crowd began to boo Graham, and Trump said in a joking voice, “We’re gonna, we’re gonna love him. We’re gonna love him.”

“I know, it’s half and half,” he said as the crowd continued its booing.

He continued roasting Graham as the audience’s booing mixed with laughing.

“But when I need some of those liberal votes, he’s always there to help me get them, okay? We got some pretty liberal people. But he’s good. He’s good. We know the good ones. We know the bad ones, too. We got some real bad ones. But even he makes mistakes on occasion,” Trump said.

