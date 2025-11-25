‘Canary in the Coal Mine’: Kevin McCarthy Warns Jesse Watters That MTG Is Likely Just the First of Many House Republicans to Quit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) won’t be the only Republican lawmaker ditching Washington, D.C. soon, according to former Speaker of the HOuse Kevin McCarthy.

The former House Speaker, during an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News on Monday night, said he believed MTG’s resignation is harbinger of more exits to come.

“She’s almost like a canary in a coal mine. And this is something inside Congress — they better wake up, because they’re going to get a lot of people retiring, and they’ve got to focus,” McCarthy said.

He did not name any lawmakers in particular he thinks could be leaving Congress in the near future, or why they would be quitting.

But McCarthy told Jesse Watters the GOP lawmakers better make the most of their time in the majority and get things done because they need to be able to point to accomplishments if they’re going to perform well in the 2026 midterms.

“I think keeping members out of Congress, you only get two years to be in the majority. And if the Democrats get you not to work every day for two months, that’s that’s losing two months of the majority,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy, a moment earlier, said he felt MTG symbolized his rule that if you’re known by three initials, you must be “effective” at what you do. He also said that he does not believe Greene leaving Congress spells “the end” for her, and that she’ll likely be seen a fair amount following her January 2026 exit.

Greene announced her resignation on Nov. 21. She cited her recent break with President Donald Trump as the reason for her departure.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said. “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

Greene, who has called herself a “day one” MAGA supporter, has butted heads with the president due to her continued push for releasing more files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, leading up to her resignation, dubbed MTG as Marjorie “Traitor” Greene and officially withdrew his support, deeming her a “ranting lunatic” in a post on Truth Social.

