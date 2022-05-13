Candace Owens Releases Footage of Her Outside BLM Founder’s Home After She Was Tearfully Accused of Harassment

Daily Wire host Candace Owens posted footage of herself outside the home of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors on Friday following the activist saying she had been harassed by Owens in a tearful video posted to Instagram.

“I am pre-releasing the footage of me showing up at one of Black Lives Matter founder’s, Patrisse Cullors, multiple mansions,” Owens tweeted. “Remember she fake cried and said I harassed her? LIAR. I kindly spoke to a white security guard (who remained silent) through a gate.”

The video splits between the post by Cullors and the quick trip by Owens to the house.

In the video of Owens at the house, she’s standing outside a gate and asks to speak to someone.

“I was just looking to speak to whoever is at this property because it’s listed as the Black Lives Matter property?” she asks. At another point, she says through the gate, “we’re not trying to harass you. We’ll gladly leave. We’re just wondering if we can speak to anybody?”

Owens leaves a few moments later while a clip from the video made by Cullors plays where she is tearing up over the incident.

“I really need my family to be safe. I need to be safe. I need my child to be safe, and what happened this morning is not safety,” she said.

According to Cullors, Owens showed up at her private residence, but was asking about the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation property in Los Angeles. That property’s purchase has come under scrutiny and caused controversy recently after a New York Magazine report revealed donations to the group had been used to purchase the $6 million mansion. Owens does refer to the residence as the “Black Lives Matter property” at one point in her video.

“It seems like she thought my house was that. It’s unacceptable and it’s dangerous for anybody, any stranger, to come outside of my house,” she said.

Cullors resigned in May, 2021 as executive director for the Black Lives Matter Global Network. She has said the Los Angeles property is used as a meeting venue and creative space for the group, though she has admitted to personally using it herself multiple times.

Black Lives Matter issued an apology over the report about the property and the “distress” it had caused last month, though they have called the report “speculative” and “inflammatory.”

“We know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement,” the group tweeted. “We apologize for the distress this has caused to our supporters and those who work in service of Black liberation daily.”

