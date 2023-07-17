‘Caught Us’: Biden White House Shares Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack to Boast of Domestic Accomplishments

The official Twitter account for the Biden-Harris White House on Monday shared a speech from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attacking President Joe Biden’s domestic policies while at a pro-Trump conference over the weekend.

“Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families,” wrote The White House account while sharing the clip from Brian Tyler Cohen.

Tyler Cohen, a popular left-leaning commentator, captioned Greene’s speech, writing:

Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Joe Biden is trying to “finish what FDR started” by trying to address problems related to “rural poverty”, “education,” and “medical care.” She warns it’s similar to when LBJ passed “Medicare and Medicaid.

In the clip, Greene does indeed compare Biden to former Presidents Johnson and Roosevelt, but she also accuses Biden of trying to implement socialism in the U.S.

Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families. https://t.co/w0CwdlCfO9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 17, 2023

“Lyndon B. Johnson is very similar to Joe Biden. How are they the same? They’re both Democrat socialist. Lyndon Johnson was the majority leader in the Senate. Does that sound familiar?” she said, adding:

He was vice president to Kennedy. Joe was Vice President to Obama. He was appointed as the president after JFK was assassinated. Then he was elected. His big socialist programs were the Great Society. The Great Society were big government programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare, the office of Economic Opportunity, and big labor and labor unions. Now, LBJ had the Great Society, but Joe Biden had Build Back Better. And he still is working on it. The largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started that LBJ expanded on. And Joe Biden is attempting to complete socialism. Meanwhile, we are now $32 trillion in debt with record high homelessness, 40-year record inflation. We’re losing the US dollar as the number one world currency. We’re losing our freedoms. Our government is one big, fat, bloated machine. And it’s killing the American dream.

By sharing Greene’s rhetoric with its 8.7 million Twitter followers, the Biden-Harris White House account offered a preview of what their 2024 reelection campaign will likely look like — highlighting controversial figures on the right like Greene.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com