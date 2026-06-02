CBS’s Ed O’Keefe pressed Dr. Mehmet Oz on the White House’s stonewalling on Bill Pulte, pointing out that “it’s been four hours” since the initial announcement of Pulte’s appointment to Acting Director of National Intelligence, and none of the press corps’ questions since have been answered.

The move to have Pulte, currently the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, succeed Tulsi Gabbard has been steeped in controversy, particularly due to his lack of a military or intelligence background and scandals related to allegations of political weaponization of federal mortgage data and ties to cryptocurrency fraud — among others.

Oz, who serves as the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), held the White House press briefing on Tuesday, taking a question from O’Keefe about Pulte’s qualifications.

“Since you are speaking on behalf of the administration, part of the reason we’re asking about the president’s decision to appoint Bill Pulte to be the head or director of national intelligence, is it’s been four hours and we’ve been asking the White House why he is qualified to do so,” O’Keefe said. “You are a heart surgeon, or a heart doctor? Would you recommend a patient go see someone who isn’t?”

In his response, Oz acknowledged the question but dodged an answer.

“You are asking the question with the premise that Bill Pulte is not qualified,” he said. “I don’t know anything about his situation, and I appreciate you’re wanting an answer. I’m not going to be the one giving it to you.”

Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich also pressed Oz on Pulte, asking, “Back to Bill Pulte, but with the national security angle. The President has pushed very hard to renew FISA. Section 702 expires in ten days, just ahead of the World Cup. And there’s this heightened threat environment with the war in the Middle East. We’ve heard all these Intel agencies talk about the threat environment these days and how people can be very concerned about it. On Capitol Hill, you’ve had lawmakers today raising concern about Bill Pulte. And, on the Democrat side, questioning his ability to carry out that role fairly and not weaponize it. What can you say about to allay their concerns? And can you also answer a question that was posed by Susan Collins about whether Pulte has security clearance himself?”

Oz replied, “Ma’am. I don’t know anything more about Bill Pulte than you do. I did not think that was one of the questions that would come up here. I hadn’t even heard the news when I walked out.”

President Donald Trump announced Pulte’s appointment via Truth Social on Tuesday, writing:

I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago. During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac. Congratulations to Director Pulte!

Watch above via Fox News.

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