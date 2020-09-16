Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told members of the Senate that face masks are more guaranteed to protect the public than a Covid-19 vaccine during an appeal for Americans to wear masks.

“Face masks, these face masks, are the most important, powerful public health tool we have, and I will continue to appeal for all Americans, all individuals in our country, to embrace these face coverings,” Redfield said during his Wednesday hearing before the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

“I’ve said that if we did it for six, eight, ten, twelve weeks, we’d bring this pandemic under control,” he continued, noting, “We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defense.”

“I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine, because the immunogenicity may be 70 percent, and if I don’t get an immune response, the vaccine’s not going to protect me. This face mask will,” Redfield declared. “So I do want to keep asking the American public to take the responsibility, particularly the 18-25 years olds, where we’re seeing the outbreak in America continue to go like this because we haven’t got the acceptance, the personal responsibility that we need for all Americans to embrace this face mask.”

