Charlie Kirk and Author Naomi Wolf Float Wild Theory that WHO Will Occupy the U.S. by Military Force Next Week

Charlie Kirk and his guest, author Naomi Wolf floated a wild theory that the World Health Organization is making plans to take over the United States as early as next week.

Kirk, a conservative radio host, brought Wolf on to promote her latest book, The Bodies of Others, which takes a deep dive into Covid and its longterm effects on humans. But their conversation quickly turned to discussion of the WHO convening in Geneva, Switzerland, and the World Economic Forum taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

According to Media Matters, the exchange took place on the Tuesday episode of The Charlie Kirk Show. Both Kirk and Wolf speculated that the United States and our freedoms could be overturned by the WHO through military force.

“Is this an attempt to try to usurp our sovereignty?” Kirk asked.

“All the warnings you just heard in the previous segment are absolutely correct. They’re not exaggerated, And we need to be extremely, extremely worried,” Wolf replied. “It’s 1,000% correct that if the U.S. becomes a signatory to the World Economic Forum Proposal Treaty, we can expect to see mercenaries on our shores. Or we can expect to see, as Ms. Bachmann pointed out, the U.S. military doing the bidding of the WHO.”

Wolf, who was suspended from Twitter for spreading anti-vaccine misinformation, referenced former U.S. State Rep. Michele Bachmann who said earlier this month during an interview with Steve Bannon, “The Biden administration is bringing amendments that would propose that all nations of the earth cede their sovereignty over national health care decisions to the WHO.”

While Bachmann’s claims have been proven false, Wolf continued to share her theory as to why this is becoming reality.

“I posted yesterday on Gettr that the U.S. military was in Indiana helping with the distribution of baby formula — the U.S. military’s not supposed to be operating inside our borders. They’re supposed to defend us from foreign enemies,” Wolf said.

She continued, “I’m the wife of a veteran, I respect the military. It’s so scary because they have to do the bidding of the commander in chief. And now the commander in chief will have to do the bidding of the head of the World Health Organization. So it’s absolutely terrifying.”

“I’ve raised this warning before,” she said, “There are military-age men pouring over the border from places like Afghanistan and Ukraine. And the easiest thing in the world to send them to God knows where, you know, and to arm them to assist the World Health Organization.”

Wolf then praised the power of the Second Amendment, should her predictions prove true. “This is why our Founders gave us the Second Amendment, for exactly times like these,” Wolf added. “They knew that it was harder to subjugate an armed population. But, you know, may that be the worst-case scenario. I really hope that it doesn’t devolve into civil war, which is really what the next thing is in history when you have an occupying force, which is what the WHO will be, you know, by next week!”

Listen above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

