Charlie Kirk Rages He’s ‘Repulsed’ By GOP Being in Harmony with Biden on Ukraine: ‘Democrat Party Is Now the Party of War!’

Pro-Trump organizer and podcaster Charlie Kirk raged at the pro-Ukraine sentiment in U.S. politics on Thursday. Kirk blasted today’s Democrats for no longer opposing Republican foreign policy initiatives as they did with the Iraq war and argued they are “now the party of war.”

“I am repulsed by how the Republican Party is in harmony with the Biden regime on this. The Democrat party is now the party of war!” Kirk raged.

“The idea of the Democrats being against the Iraq war and foreign imperialism. The American Democrat party is fully on board with what is going on in Ukraine. The $200 billion spent, the money laundering that’s probably occurring, the weapons that are just flooding that entire region. The American Democrat party used to have anti-war elements and they have been eliminated,” Kirk argued, concluding:

So now the voice of anti-war, not even anti-war, because that sounds really hippie. How about this? How about the voice of pro-America lives in a portion of the Republican Party. It lives on programs like this, on War Room, on Tucker Carlson. And you the voters are overwhelmingly disgusted by what you are seeing. You see your own beloved country invaded and then you see your leaders send money abroad to go secure other people’s borders while yours, 5,000 people a day pour into our country.

Notably, Kirk’s claims about “voters being disgusted” go against recent polling data from Gallup, which found Americans holding historically negative views of Russia and increasingly positive views of Ukraine.

The poll published this week found that only 9 percent of Americans have a favorable view of Russia, dropping from 15% last year. “The current reading for Russia is the lowest Gallup has measured since it first asked about the “Soviet Union” in this format in 1989,” Gallup noted. Historically, U.S. leaders in both parties, dating back to President Truman, publicly denounced the Soviet Union and engaged in the Cold War with bipartisan support.

Gallup also found among its respondents that “sixty-eight percent have a favorable opinion of Ukraine, up six percentage points from a year ago and 11 points higher than in 2020. The current reading is by one point the highest in Gallup’s trend since 2005, with the prior high occurring in that initial 2005 reading.”

When asked “how much of a threat the Russia-Ukraine conflict presents to U.S. vital interests” only 8 percent said its not an “important threat.” 56 percent of respondents deemed the conflict a “critical threat,” while 36 percent said it is “important but not critical.” Given the overwhelming support for Ukraine and negative views of Russia, the poll clearly shows a strong interest in the American public for Ukraine to prevail.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 1-23 among 1,008 U.S. adults and carries a margin of error of 4 percent.

