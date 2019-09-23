Children of the Corn Level Scary’: Political Pundits Respond to Greta Thunberg’s Fiery UN Speech

Political pundits took to Twitter, Monday, to air their thoughts on 16-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg‘s fiery speech before the United Nations.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words … entire ecosystems are collapsing, we are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” declared Thunberg during her speech to world leaders. “You are failing us… Young people are starting to understand your betrayal.”

Ryan Saavedra, a reporter for Ben Shapiro‘s Daily Wire, described the speech as “absolute madness,” while conservative commentator and former RedState CEO Erick Erickson claimed Thunberg and her supporters are “going to move quickly to violence to overthrow democratic governments.”

This speech by far-left activist Greta Thunberg is absolute madness pic.twitter.com/RFyIPZlajQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 23, 2019

Children of the Corn level scary here. They’re going to move quickly to violence to overthrow democratic governments. https://t.co/6Hia5xcC6z — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 23, 2019

Washington Examiner writer Tiana Lowe published an article accusing Thunberg’s parents of “child abuse,” which was in turn shared by Turning Point USA’s Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson, who referred to Thunberg as “David Hogg 2” in reference to Stoneman Douglas school shooting survivor and activist David Hogg.

This Greta Thunberg thing is child abuse https://t.co/R8ePnW06vQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 23, 2019

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk branded the 16-year-old “ANTIFA climate activist Greta Von Thunburg,” while Buck Sexton, host of the Buck Sexton Show, criticized CNN for enabling her “propaganda.”

The same people who say we can’t criticize 16-year old ANTIFA climate activist Greta Von Thunburg …Spent months shamelessly attacking the Covington Catholic High School kids—just because they supported our president 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 23, 2019

does CNN have any thoughts on her message? or is the entire network content to provide this young woman with a massive global platform without any context, counterpoint or fact checking? Any of its "facts first" anchors or pundits want to weigh in on this speech? Propaganda. https://t.co/be714t0RbA — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 23, 2019

Those in Thunberg’s defense included actress Rose McGowan, CNN’s Ana Navarro and W. Kamau Bell, HuffPost Senior Politics Reporter Jennifer Bendery, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, and California State Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks.

Greta Thunberg speaks a chilling truth. Thank you for helping to wake us up, I’m so sorry our generation hurt yours pic.twitter.com/mBeANdnMgm — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) September 23, 2019

.@GretaThunberg makes it plain about climate change. This should be an embarrassment to every politician in DC. SHOULD BE, but probably won't be because 💰💰💰 & 😈😈😈. pic.twitter.com/i7lcUYNVRr — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg's remarks today to world leaders at #UNGA were as passionate as I've seen her. Just straight fire. "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you." https://t.co/uZRq7daRRO — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 23, 2019

Listen to Greta Thunberg: "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?" pic.twitter.com/IKBpRIIOoi — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 23, 2019

The world has found its shero, and her name is @GretaThunberg. #howdareyou pic.twitter.com/x1ivMd0oA9 — Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) September 23, 2019

On Sunday, convicted felon and author Dinesh D’Souza, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump last year, compared Thunberg to Nazi propaganda.

