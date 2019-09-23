comScore

Children of the Corn Level Scary’: Political Pundits Respond to Greta Thunberg’s Fiery UN Speech

By Charlie NashSep 23rd, 2019, 1:45 pm

Political pundits took to Twitter, Monday, to air their thoughts on 16-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg‘s fiery speech before the United Nations.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words … entire ecosystems are collapsing, we are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” declared Thunberg during her speech to world leaders. “You are failing us… Young people are starting to understand your betrayal.”

Ryan Saavedra, a reporter for Ben Shapiro‘s Daily Wire, described the speech as “absolute madness,” while conservative commentator and former RedState CEO Erick Erickson claimed Thunberg and her supporters are  “going to move quickly to violence to overthrow democratic governments.”

Washington Examiner writer Tiana Lowe published an article accusing Thunberg’s parents of “child abuse,” which was in turn shared by Turning Point USA’s Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson, who referred to Thunberg as “David Hogg 2” in reference to Stoneman Douglas school shooting survivor and activist David Hogg.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk branded the 16-year-old “ANTIFA climate activist Greta Von Thunburg,” while Buck Sexton, host of the Buck Sexton Show, criticized CNN for enabling her “propaganda.”

Those in Thunberg’s defense included actress Rose McGowan, CNN’s Ana Navarro and W. Kamau Bell, HuffPost Senior Politics Reporter Jennifer Bendery, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, and California State Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks.

On Sunday, convicted felon and author Dinesh D’Souza, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump last year, compared Thunberg to Nazi propaganda.

