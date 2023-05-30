Chip Roy Needles Kayleigh McEnany On Air After Trump Calls Her ‘Milktoast’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) threw some levity into the seemingly interminable discussions surrounding the debt ceiling during a Fox News appearance.

Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany guest-hosted The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday night. A couple of hours before, she drew the ire of her former boss, President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, the former White House press secretary discussed the polling in Trump’s race against the 2024 Republican field – especially Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump accused McEnany of underselling his numbers.

In doing so, he offered up a spelling of ‘milquetoast’ that was anything but.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34.”

A couple of hours later, McEnany welcomed Roy and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) to The Ingraham Angle to discuss the debt ceiling deal struck by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Both Roy and Donalds oppose the legislation, which they say doesn’t do enough to rein in spending.

“Starting with you, Congressman Chip Roy, what is the realistic alternative to this?” McEnany asked. “Because I understand we wouldn’t formally default. We could pay the interest on our debt, but our debt could be downgraded and that could be catastrophic. So what is the realistic alternative to this deal?”

“First of all, you know, everything that we’re seeing out of the bill that’s been put forward, this deal hatched this weekend is pretty milquetoast if that word might mean something to you,” Roy responded, alluding to Trump’s slam.

Roy went on to say the alternative is “simple.”

“You have $28 or $29 billion in Covid funds,” he said. “You have $80 billion in IRS money. All of us agreed it should go away. The number one thing we campaigned on was getting rid of that IRS money.”

He added that the country shouldn’t “pile on to post-Covid expanded government.”

After Roy concluded his response, McEnany did not acknowledge his “milquetoast” remark.

Watch above via Fox News.

