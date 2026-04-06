​​Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) claimed that President Donald Trump once asked for dirt on his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s family to break up his relationship with daughter Ivanka Trump.

In an interview at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government on Monday, Christie said Trump “gets himself worked into a lather” and “will say and do anything to get what he wants” in those moments.

Christie first admitted that Trump can “charm you” but cannot sustain it, using the example of the now-infamous March 2025 dinner during which longtime Trump critic Bill Maher found Trump “gracious and measured.”

“I just laughed,” Christie said. “Bill Maher, probably one of the most cynical people I’ve ever met in my life, tells you how skilled Trump is. He can charm you. He has the ability to do it. The problem is he doesn’t have the patience or the discipline to do it regularly, and so he gets himself in a lather.”

As an example of this “lather,” Christie offered up Ivanka Trump’s relationship with Kushner.

He described their early relationship days as on-again, off-again, but when they got back together, it “became clear to Donald Trump that they were going to get married.”

“He has said this publicly — that he would have rather had her marry Tom Brady, which might be the only popular thing he could say in New England, to say nice things about Tom Brady,” Christie laughed. “But he was not thrilled, let’s say, about this.”

At the time, Christie said he was still the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

In 2005, Christie prosecuted Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, who pleaded guilty to assisting in false tax returns and retaliating against a witness, among other charges. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Charles Kushner, whom Trump pardoned and is now U.S. ambassador to France, schemed against his own sister, the cooperating witness, by hiring a prostitute to seduce her husband and film the act.

According to Christie, Trump asked for more intel on the Kushner family so that he could end Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s relationship:

He asked me to go out to dinner and said, “Do you have anything more on the family, so I can break this up?” I thought to myself, haven’t I given you enough? Her prospective father-in-law hired a hooker to seduce his own sister’s husband, videotape it, hold it and then send it to her on the day of her son’s engagement party. I looked at him like, not enough, huh, to say, “That might be a family I want to stay away from.” But that’s Trump. When he gets himself worked into a lather, he will say and do anything to get what he wants.

During the interview, Christie also slammed congressional Republicans, declaring, “I’m disgusted by what my party looks like in Washington.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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