Chris Christie Says Jared Kushner Was the Hunter Biden Of the Trump White House: ‘Exactly the Same Thing’

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie tied Jared Kushner cashing in on his relationship with the Saudis to Hunter Biden making millions overseas in a campaign stop on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Salem, New Hampshire this week, Christie said, “Why would you send Jared Kushner to the Middle East when you have Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo as secretaries of state? Two incredibly accomplished men.”

“You send him?” added Christie, underscoring the fact that Kushner had no foreign policy experience having worked as an over-leveraged real estate investor before getting a top job in his father-in-law’s White House.

“Why? We found out the answer six months after he left office: $2 billion from the Saudis to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, $2 billion, and because he did all this and more with his family. He’s normalizing this conduct,” continued the former New Jersey governor, adding:

And now we have another president who’s doing exactly the same thing. And allowing Hunter Biden to run roughshod. Making money from foreign governments is selling access to Joe Biden. I got asked today by some reporter, “What would you do to make sure that didn’t happen?” The easy answer would be don’t let my family anywhere near the White House after I win. But that’s not what I would do because I’m a leader and my family respects me and I respect them. And I look everyone in the eye and say, “Nobody gets a job in this government and nobody makes any money off of what I’m doing for the American people.” That will be the rule of my administration. I’m going to end this family grift that’s going on. We are not a third-world republic. We are the United States of America. And it’s time for Donald Trump’s family to get off the public dole and go back to New York where they belong.

Christie, who was introduced at the event by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R), fought corruption as a U.S. Attorney and put Jared Kushner’s father in prison on charges related to tax evasion, witness tampering, and illegal campaign contributions. Then President Donald Trump pardoned Charles Kushner, Jared’s father, at the very end of his term and Charles Kushner has since donated $1 million to Trump’s reelection efforts.

