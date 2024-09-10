‘CLOSE IT DOWN!!!’ Trump Tells Republicans to Shut the Government Unless They Get ‘Assurances’ On His Debunked Voter Fraud Claims

Former President Donald Trump posted a message to his fellow Republicans on Tuesday, urging members of his party in Congress to shut down the federal government unless they get “assurances” his roundly debunked claims of voter fraud will not happen.

“If Republicans in the House, and Senate, don’t get absolute assurances on Election Security, THEY SHOULD, IN NO WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM, GO FORWARD WITH A CONTINUING RESOLUTION ON THE BUDGET. THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO “STUFF” VOTER REGISTRATIONS WITH ILLEGAL ALIENS. DON’T LET IT HAPPEN – CLOSE IT DOWN!!!” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Trump has long claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen despite countless court cases and audits showing that there was no significant voter fraud that caused him to lose by some seven million votes. Trump and his GOP allies have already begun to claim that the 2024 election will be stolen, further undermining faith in the country’s electoral system – a key tenet of U.S. democracy.

Claims of significant voter fraud have made their way into pro-Trump media and the state of Texas has announced an investigation. Over the weekend Trump promised to use the power of government to jail anyone he suspects of rigging the election, including those donating to Kamala Harris.

“I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

“It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again,” he added, concluding:

Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.

Republicans in the House are looking to tie passing the SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) Act to additional funding to keep the government open. The SAVE Act would require those registering to vote to show proof of citizenship, despite non-citizens already being banned from voting in federal elections and states having verification procedures in place.

The Associated Press reported in May, when the SAVE Act was first introduced, about the prevalence of illegal migrants on voting rolls, writing, “To be clear, there have been cases over the years of noncitizens illegally registering and even casting ballots. But states have mechanisms to catch that. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose recently found 137 suspected noncitizens on the state’s rolls — out of roughly 8 million voters — and is taking action to confirm and remove them, he announced this past week.”