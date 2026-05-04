CNN Guest Tells Fellow Panelist He Understands Tariffs ‘Better Than You,’ Then Falsely Claims China Is Paying Trump’s Tariffs

CNN guest and pro-MAGA investor Hal Lambert told a fellow guest that he understands tariffs better — before falsely claiming China is paying President Donald Trump‘s tariffs.

A discussion about the impact of surging oil and gas prices on Spirit Airlines’ shutdown quickly dissolved into a debate about tariffs among CNN panelists Monday night.

Anti-Trump influencer Adam Mockler claimed that these surging prices have “completely ruined a lot of companies” with “bankruptcies overall among large corporations” at the “highest point in 15 years.”

“Farm bankruptcies are at the highest point,” he said as he addressed Lambert. “I mean, they’ve gone up 46 percent since Donald Trump took office. Is that because of Biden, too? Are the farm bankruptcies up 46 percent because of Biden, too?”

In response, Lambert suggested that there are “a lot of fertilizer issues” among farms.

Mockler pressed him on the matter: “Because of what? Because of tariffs?”

The two argued over whether Trump was handed an economy with 2.9 percent inflation, according to Mockler, or 2.4 percent, according to Lambert.

“There’s a difference between shooting yourself in the foot like Trump did versus having extrinsic factors—” Mockler said as Lambert interrupted to assert Trump “did not shoot himself in the foot.”

“Okay, what do you call liberation day?” Mockler continued. “What do you call the Iran War? What do you call the fact that he could have just been steady-handed and had a better economy?”

Lambert slammed Mockler, insisting he does not “understand how inflation operates” as it’s for “printing money.”

Mockler pressed Lambert further, asking who pays the tariffs.

“I do understand [tariffs] much better than you do,” Lambert said before asserting that who pays them “depends” and, falsely, that “China paid a lot of those tariffs.”

In reality, tariffs are paid by U.S.-registered importers, not exporters.

Watch above via CNN.

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