CNN Reporter Deletes Tweet Bashing GOP For ‘Obstruction’ on Inflation Reduction Act: ‘Hastens The End of a Livable Earth’

CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir deleted a tweet accusing Republicans of Congress of accelerating the end of the “livable Earth” for not supporting the Inflation Reduction Act.

Republicans have been vocal about their disapproval of the massive spending bill, which includes over $300 billion in spending on climate change measures. Weir said the “worst case” scenario is that Republicans’ “obstruction” could be hastening the end of the planet for human beings in a Friday tweet.

“Not a single Republican in either chamber voted for the first piece of ambitious climate legislation in U.S. history,” he began his tweet, adding, “Best case, they let their opponents become the party of Industrial Revolution 2.0. Worst case, their obstruction hastens the end of a livable Earth,” Weir wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

Deleted, but the Internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/jnTrpms2pt — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 12, 2022

Weird tweeted again only a couple hours later, explaining the deletion amid backlash. The reported admitted his original tweet accusing Republicans of accelerating the end of the world was “poorly worded.”

“Deleted a tweet that was poorly worded and did not land as intended. Apologies,” he wrote.

Deleted a tweet that was poorly worded and did not land as intended. Apologies — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) August 12, 2022

The end of the world is a topic Weird brings up from time to time. Last month, he spoke about climate activists demonstrating with a sit-in at Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) office to push for action on climate change. Weir referred to it as an “uprising” from young people who feel a sense of urgency when it comes to climate change.

“This is hung up on an old fashioned filibuster, sort of recent made-up American rules where the fate of life on Earth is at stake, and it doesn’t seem to match,” Weir said at the time.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com