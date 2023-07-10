CNN’s Ana Navarro Brags About Shouting at DeSantis Supporters from Her Car Window: ‘We Say Gay! We Say Gay!’

CNN political commentator and co-host of The View Ana Navarro admitted to repeatedly screaming “We say gay!” whenever she’s around Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) or his supporters.

Navarro, who is a registered Republican and an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, as well as DeSantis, said on Monday’s The View, “I just — I go around like a dog in Florida with my head outside of my car: We say gay! We say gay! We say gay!”

Her admission drew applause and hoots of approval from the audience.

Originally from Nicaragua, Navarro currently lives in Miami, where she has experienced DeSantis’ ultra-conservative policies up close.

In April, Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by many of its critics, was expanded to prohibit teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender in all public schools. The law was part of DeSantis’ declared war on “woke,” which targets the LGBTQ+ community and calls for banning books deemed unfit for children, among other things. He has vowed to implement those policies nationwide if he were he to be elected president in 2024.

The discussion on The View began when Alyssa Farah Griffin said she had been in New Hampshire when a DeSantis parade rolled through town.

“But then I ended up at the parade in Wolfeboro that Ron DeSantis was at. There were, like, Team Trump people…Mr. DeSantis got a ‘We say gay’ chant — this is Trump country. They have the biggest Trump sign you’ve ever seen. But what I found spending a week there is, people are over it. They’re not necessarily happy with Biden, they don’t want Trump again, they don’t seem to want DeSantis, but what are the options? It was very interesting. And, New Hampshire counts. They nominate presidents more than Iowa does.”

“Well, it wasn’t me in New Hampshire screaming, ‘We say gay!’ although I wish I would have,” Navarro said.

Watch the clip above via ABC.

