Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Cute’ SOTU Rhymes: ‘He Threatened Our Democracy With a Little Poem’

One day after President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union, Late Show host Stephen Colbert had some thoughts about Trump’s turn of phrase during his big speech.

In one of the highlights (or lowlights depending on who you ask) of the speech, Trump said that there could not be peace in America as long as there was an investigation.

Then he said this: “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.”

The audience booed at Trump’s words.

In response, Colbert told them to hold on because it was kind of was “cute” that the president “threatened our democracy with a little poem.”

Colbert then offered this poetic offering of his own in his Trumpian voice:

“There once was a Donald from Queens,

Who came from a family of means,

Don’t look into my stuff, he cried in a huff,

Because you’ll find out I betrayed our country to the Russians.”

The comedian also noted Trump’s repeated use of alliterations.

“That is painful pandering pablum from Putin’s pet president.” Colbert quipped.

Watch above, via CBS

