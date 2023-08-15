Congressman Tackled and Handcuffed in Shocking Bodycam Footage: ‘You Better Recalculate, Motherf*cker!’

Shocking bodycam and dashcam footage released on Monday showed Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) being tackled and handcuffed by law enforcement as he shouted expletives following a dispute.

According to the Texas Tribune, Jackson was detained by law enforcement at a rodeo near Amarillo last month after he was asked “to step aside so EMS could respond to a medical emergency.”

The news outlet reported that the situation became sour after Jackson — who served as physician to the president under former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump — allegedly disagreed with the order and confronted a state trooper about the matter.

In the footage released on Monday, Jackson could be seen acting aggressively towards the trooper, shouting expletives, lunging, and prodding his finger as a man in a cowboy hat tried to hold him back.

“You are a fucking full-on dick!” shouted Jackson after he was placed in handcuffs. “You better recalculate motherfucker!”

Another clip showed Jackson being tackled to the ground.

Jackson reportedly told the trooper, “I’m gonna call the governor tomorrow, and I’m gonna talk to him about this shit because this is fuckin’ ridiculous,” and “You fucked up, motherfucker” during the incident.

A police report also alleged that Jackson “threatened to beat up the trooper” and later “threatened to go after [the trooper] politically,” according to the Texas Tribune.

Jackson, however, doubled down on his actions in a statement on Monday and argued he did nothing wrong.

“I’m glad the video is out. It shows the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl in distress,” he wrote. “We have the best Sheriffs in the country here in the panhandle and north Texas. Unfortunately, the Sheriff in Carson County is not among them.”

Jackson continued, “I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances. If I had to do it again, I would still step up & act in a life-threatening situation. I will ALWAYS help someone in need. I WILL NOT apologize for that.”

Just last week, bodycam footage was released showing Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn being arrested by police after he was accused of repeatedly groping two women without consent.

