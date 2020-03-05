comScore

Conservative Blue-Checks Greet Elizabeth Warren Drop-Out with Taunts, ‘Pocahontas’ Racial Slur

By Charlie NashMar 5th, 2020, 2:27 pm
Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Republicans and anti-Elizabeth Warren activists celebrated the senator’s announcement that she would drop out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Thursday, with taunts of “Pocahontas.”

“Pocahontas sealed her fate the day we found out she lied about being Native American,” tweeted Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren. “Since then she’s just been fodder for entertainment. Bye Chief!”

“Elizabeth Warren is officially out. Good. She is bad for the country in every way. Period,” commented former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

Many critics specifically targeted Warren with the “Pocahontas” nickname which President Donald Trump gave her after she claimed Native American heritage.

Even the president himself joined in, posting on Twitter, “Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.”

After announcing the conclusion of her campaign, Thursday, Warren would not reveal whether she plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

