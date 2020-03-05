Republicans and anti-Elizabeth Warren activists celebrated the senator’s announcement that she would drop out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Thursday, with taunts of “Pocahontas.”

“Pocahontas sealed her fate the day we found out she lied about being Native American,” tweeted Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren. “Since then she’s just been fodder for entertainment. Bye Chief!”

Pocahontas sealed her fate the day we found out she lied about being Native American. Since then she’s just been fodder for entertainment. Bye Chief! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 5, 2020

“Elizabeth Warren is officially out. Good. She is bad for the country in every way. Period,” commented former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

Elizabeth Warren is officially out. Good. She is bad for the country in every way. Period. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) March 5, 2020

Many critics specifically targeted Warren with the “Pocahontas” nickname which President Donald Trump gave her after she claimed Native American heritage.

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren ending her campaign was one of the best days of the election cycle. She had no shame! — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) March 5, 2020

Pocahontas has officially dropped out! Let’s take a walk down memory lane and rewatch Liawatha’s bid for the presidency. I always knew she only had a 1/1024th chance of winning! pic.twitter.com/jmP3IkaBLZ — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) March 5, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren- #WarrenDropsOut Sorry Pocahontas- grab a beer and drown your troubles! pic.twitter.com/8u3FSiXIeT — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) March 5, 2020

🚨BREAKING 🚨 Live shot of Elizabeth Warren dropping out of presidential race: pic.twitter.com/HGWy4OxNij — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 5, 2020

pic.twitter.com/6LVBiMrPsY — Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 5, 2020

I just want to take a moment to say Thank GOD that a fake Indian isn’t the first female president. — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) March 5, 2020

FACT: She got more delegates that any other fake Native American in history. https://t.co/SQBMKhUZ9b — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 5, 2020

Even the president himself joined in, posting on Twitter, “Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.”

After announcing the conclusion of her campaign, Thursday, Warren would not reveal whether she plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

